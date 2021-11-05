Package delivery boxes could help to prevent theft from porch pirates

During the pandemic many people turned to online shopping, a trend that is not expected to change and be busier than ever leading up to the holiday season.

It’s unfortunately also prime time for "porch pirates" who steal packages off your doorstep when you're not home.

Many homeowners have installed video doorbells, but too often while the thefts are caught on video, they do little to actually stop the packages from being stolen.

"A surveillance camera or video doorbell is not going to stop a thief from lifting a parcel off your doorstep and from running away with it, but hopefully it acts as a deterrent," said technology expert Marc Saltzman.

Saltzman has researched delivery pods or lock boxes that can be placed on your front step. They allow a courier to insert a package into the delivery box where it remains secure.

“While not everyone will like the look other own personal mailbox on their doorstep for those who do a lot of online shopping and they are not home to receive packages there can be some peace of mind knowing it’s there," said Saltzman.

Along with having a package lock box, you also have to hope the courier dropping off your parcel will use it.

“They're a great option if you can get your delivery people to use them. My experience was that it varied drastically,” said Daniel Wroclawski with Consumer Reports.

There are various sizes and types of package delivery boxes which can range in price from about $200 to more than $600.

Danby a company from Guelph, Ont. more well known for small fridges and microwaves has gotten into the delivery box market and created a product called Parcel Guard which sells for about $500.

It can keep packages secure from theft and bad weather and can notify the home owner with an app when a package is delivered.

"If you want some extra peace of mind you can weigh it down or bolt it to your home if you prefer," said Saltzman.

With online shopping showing no signs of slowing down there may be other delivery boxes coming to market soon designed to stop porch pirates.

Another way to avoid your packages being stolen is to require a signature so they won't be left at your door unless someone is there.

You can also have them delivered to your workplace or sent to a relative or friend that you know will be home.