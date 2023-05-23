Package in east Windsor no longer deemed 'suspicious'

Windsor police have concluded an investigation and have deemed a package in east Windsor no longer "suspicious."

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive on Tuesday/

Witnesses who were evacuated tell CTV News they had noticed a crockpot sitting outside the building this morning. They say an individual opened the lid and saw wires and batteries inside.

WPS has concluded this investigation. The package is not suspicious in nature and the roads are now open. https://t.co/JpYZZFgEfR

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was being diverted from Tecumseh Road East to Vine Court, but the roads have since reopened.

- Wtih files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu