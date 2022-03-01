Paczki Day hits Windsor-Essex bakeries

It’s one of the busiest days of the year for Windsor-Essex bakeries.

Some call it Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday, others call it Paczki Day or Pancake Day.

The typical Paczki weighs in at 400-500 calories containing 25 grams of fat.

Customers often line up at local bakeries to get their portion of the fried treats.

Christians celebrate Shrove Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent. Many others participate in the event across the region for a variety of reasons.