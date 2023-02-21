Paczki quickly sell out in Windsor-Essex on Shrove Tuesday

Windsor-Essex bakeries are bustling with activity for Paczki Day.

The day is also known as Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day.

Blak's Bakery has been selling the traditional Polish dessert for over a century and notices it gets busier each year.

“Today is our single most busiest day of the year. We go from regular staff of about 11 to about 30 today,” said Valerie Blak-Gill, owner of Blak’s Bakery.

The bakery prepared about 32,000 Paczki for Fat Tuesday and sold out by 1 p.m.

The new owner of Nana’s Bakery were overwhelmed by the surge in business on their first Paczki Day.

“It’s really unimaginable. We sold out by 9 o’clock in the morning,” said Ming Feng, Nana’s Bakery owner. He plans to make at least double the portion for Fat Tuesday next year.

Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School hosted student-led Mardi Gras celebrations. Games included pancake toss, trivia and Paczki tasting.

“We’re here to celebrate and learn about the culture of our Christianity and Mardi Gras traditions,” said Stephanie Lapico, teacher at St. Joseph’s.

St. Matthew’s Anglican Church is hosting a pancake dinner to mark Shrove Tuesday.

“Tuesday is our last opportunity to get rid of all the rich, enjoyable foods before we get into a more serious season,” said the Rev. Andreas Thiel, priest at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church.

“Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday. It signals the beginning of that 40 day period of Lent.”