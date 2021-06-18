Paid parking coming to Jasper, effective July

Starting in early July, visitors to Jasper, Alta., will be required to pay for parking in the downtown core as part of a summer pilot project.

“Public parking in Jasper is not free – it is paid for by residential and commercial property tax payers, and by extension their tenants. The cost of construction, paving, snow removal, sweeping and maintenance is currently funded by property taxes. This project is intended to charge users for the services they use,” the Municipality of Jasper explained in an announcement.

The current two-hour on-street parking will become paid parking at a rate of $2 per hour between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Off-street parking lots will remain free to use.

The municipality asked those parking in the downtown area to download an app to pay online or use the scan/tap option which allows drivers to pay without downloading the app.

Those who choose to pay with cash can do so at the administration office.

Residents within one block of the on-street parking and who can provide proof of residency will be given a parking pass.

More on the parking pilot project can be found online.