'Painful and positive': Windsor Mayor on Canada Day 2021

City of Windsor officials say they stands with Indigenous peoples in grief and shame regarding the recent horrific discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

“Like everyone, I am personally saddened by the recent discoveries,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Canada Day provides an opportunity for reflection and learning. I strongly encourage everyone to spend some time building their understanding of this painful part of our national story.”

This Canada Day, Windsor City Hall will be illuminated orange instead of the traditional red and white to acknowledge the tragedies.

A special educational video produced with Theresa Sims, an Indigenous Culture and Language Specialist who is an Elder for Ska:na Family Learning Centre will be debuted online at 2:15 p.m. on July 1.

All residents are encouraged to spend some time this week increasing their understanding of the historical actions taken against Canada’s Indigenous peoples, especially children.

“At the same time, we should recognize that Canada today serves as a beacon of hope, freedom and opportunity in a difficult world,” adds Dilkens. “We are the nation of residential schools. But we are also a nation known for international peacekeeping, multiculturalism and welcoming tens of thousands refugees. July 1st commemorations most appropriately recognize both the painful and positive aspects of our national identity.”