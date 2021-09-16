Paint damage to Ottawa's rainbow crosswalk was accidental, police say

Ottawa police say paint damage to the rainbow crosswalk in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood last month was accidental.

Photos showed a significant amount of white paint was splashed onto the ground near the crosswalk at the corner of Bank and Somerset streets and spread across it on Aug. 27,

The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit investigated the incident after it was reported to police three weeks ago.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, police say the investigation determined the paint damage to the rainbow crosswalk was accidental.

"Surveillance video showed that paint began to spill out of the bed of a pick-up truck before the vehicle went through the crosswalk. Further damage occurred when other vehicles drove through the paint and into the crosswalk," said police.

"Police is advising Ottawa residents and the 2SLGBTQ+ community that the incident, although regrettable, was not criminal nor an act of hatred or intolerance."

The paint damage occurred during Pride Week in Ottawa.