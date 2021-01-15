A highly successful local campaign raising money and awareness for breast cancer research is expanding province wide.

The “Paint the Town Pink” lawn sign campaign that began in Dorchester, Ont. saw massive success in the fall and has now rebranded to “Pink the Towns” for its province wide initiative.

In the fall the campaign sold about 1,200 lawn signs in just two weeks, raising more than $13,000.

Now that the campaign has expanded the goal in 2021 is to sell 5,000 signs, to more than quadruple the amount raised in the fall.

Pink the Towns uses biodegradable lawn signs in an effort to protect the environment.

The campaign can be supported by purchasing a lawn sign, door hander, other merchandise, or direct donation.

For more information follow this link.