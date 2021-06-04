Paintball gun prompts massive police response in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP say no charges will be recommended after police were called to a rural property near Nanaimo for reports of gunshots.

The reports came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a large rural property on Clifford Road, south of Nanaimo.

Because multiple callers reported hearing gunshots, a large police response was mustered and Mounties briefly closed the surrounding area to the public.

Once a perimeter was formed, police spoke to the people living on the property and found that a paintball gun was the cause of the reported gunfire.

"No additional weapons were located on the property and officers determined that the gun was being fired in a responsible and safe manner," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday.

Police say the paintball gun was not seized as it was being used safely.