Painted Canoe Parade returns to Huntsville next month
Canoes of different colours will soon be seen in Huntsville next month when the Painted Canoe Parade returns to the downtown core.
The event supports the local arts community, with all proceeds going towards local artists.
"I don't think I've ever heard of the paddle art auction happening anywhere else, and I certainly haven't heard of any canoe murals being auctioned off. But it is fitting that it is in Hunstville here in Muskoka, so it's a really unique event for our town, and it raises funds for so many different organizations, not just ourselves but all the arts and cultural organizations in the local community," says Huntsville Festival of the Arts Executive Director Dan Watson.
"These are really skilled painters. We're also getting some really creative, modern takes as well. We're hoping to have around 60-70 really quality fun paddles to auction off," says Brett Ellerson from Algonquin Outfitters.
The event takes place on October 14th.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.