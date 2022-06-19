Painting pickets: Stayner initiative brightens up community garden

A community garden in Stayner, Ont. brings colour to the area through the love of art.

As part of the Friends of the Clearview EcoPark's latest project, 100 pickets were painted by local students to create a beautiful fence surrounding the garden.

The project was started by Lisa Howarth, a member of the local group who says it's brightening up the community while also protecting the space.

"As we wrapped up our first-year last year in the garden, we were looking for ways to attract multi-generations to the garden," said Howarth, community garden volunteer.

"We were brainstorming a little bit and thought we would start a picket project."

Howarth is a retired teacher and has done this before with some of her students.

"We launched the project on Earth Day here in EcoPark, the community garden, and had 100 elementary and high school students paint a picket," Howarth said.

"And installed them all along the fence. Ultimately, our goal is to hug the whole garden, and it will be an ongoing project."

Pickets are sold at the Music, Market and Park It farmers markets at Stayner's Station Park all summer.

"We are making these pickets available to the public to paint for a $5 donation that covers our costs," Howarth said.

"We have all the supplies and paint, and you can paint it right there at the market. We will varnish them and install them on the fence."

Music, Market and Park It farmer's market takes place every Thursday.

Some of the food grown in the community garden will be used for the Garden Harvest Party – an annual event that began last year.