Pair arrested after crashing stolen vehicle: Chatham-Kent Police

Two people have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man in a Chatham parking lot and stealing his vehicle.

Police say a man and woman from Brampton assaulted the man around 12:10 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Wellington Street LCBO before taking off in his vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen speeding eastbound on Highway 401 before it was involved in a collision near Ingersol, Ont. Both suspects were arrested for robbery.

The pair were then transported to the hospital where they were medically cleared.

Chatham-Kent police attended Ingersol and took custody of the two and took them to police headquarters where they were held for bail and remanded into custody until their next court appearance.