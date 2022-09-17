Pair arrested after joyriding incident: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested a pair of alleged car thieves after a joyriding incident early Friday morning.

Police say they got the call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle driving erratically and crashing into several parked cars in the southeast part of the city.

Officers found the vehicle – which had been stolen – at the intersection of De La Seigneurie Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard. Investigators say the two suspects had abandoned the running vehicle and fled in a taxi cab.

About half an hour later, police saw the taxi return to that corner and pulled it over. Officers seized keys to the involved vehicle and a canister of bear spray repellent as evidence. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

The Major Crimes Unit has learned the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Pembina Highway.

Two 20-year-old men face several charges, which have yet to be proven in court.