Pair arrested in Eskasoni as police seize illegal drugs, machetes
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Suzette Belliveau
Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Eskasoni, N.S.
Eskasoni RCMP says, as part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Crane Cove Road Thursday.
Police say officers safely arrested a 54-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from the community, at the home.
During the search, police found and seized cocaine, prescription pills, ammunition, machetes, cash, cellular phones and drug paraphernalia.
The man and woman were later released and are expected to face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They are scheduled to appear in Eskasoni provincial court on May 2.
