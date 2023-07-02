Pair charged after alleged evening robbery in Regina

A man and a woman face charges for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in central Regina on Saturday.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 700 block of Albert Street after a robbery was reported in the area.

The report said a man and woman had assaulted another woman and stole her belongings, according to RPS.

Officers found the two suspects near the scene of the robbery. Police said the pair were in possession of the victim’s stolen belongings.

The suspects were arrested without incident.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.

A 36-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Regina, were charged with a single count of robbery each. The woman also faces a breach of probation charge.

Both of the accused will appear in provincial court on Aug. 17.