Pair charged after alleged evening robbery in Regina
A man and a woman face charges for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in central Regina on Saturday.
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 700 block of Albert Street after a robbery was reported in the area.
The report said a man and woman had assaulted another woman and stole her belongings, according to RPS.
Officers found the two suspects near the scene of the robbery. Police said the pair were in possession of the victim’s stolen belongings.
The suspects were arrested without incident.
The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.
A 36-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Regina, were charged with a single count of robbery each. The woman also faces a breach of probation charge.
Both of the accused will appear in provincial court on Aug. 17.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada DayTwo B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbingA 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
-
Calgary police, MADD launch Impaired-Driving Prevention MonthCalgary's police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are taking the month of July to remind drivers in and around the city to stay sober behind the wheel.
-
Parking lot crash leads to impaired driving chargesA 54-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the parking lot of a business in Tilbury.
-
"Try and make a difference': Teenager's community cookbook raises thousands for CancerCare ManitobaA Winnipeg high school student is already thinking about her next fundraising project after raising more than $5,000 for CancerCare Manitoba with her own community cookbook.
-
The Great Benjamin's Circus enjoys long weekend stop in Saint John, N.B.The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ summer tour spent the Canada Day long weekend in Saint John, N.B., performing a total of 12 shows from Thursday to Sunday.
-
'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leadersA group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina's City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the streetMore people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic missionTwo Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.