iHeartRadio

Pair charged in connection to Owen Sound homicide


(Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

A pair of 37-year-olds from Owen Sound have been charged in connection to the death of a 47-year-old man.

Just before noon on July 7, 2023, Owen Sound Police were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East where the deceased man was discovered.

A 37-year-old male from Owen Sound has been charged with:

  • Second degree murder
  • Two counts of forcible confinement
  • Firearms regulations
  • Point firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession
  • Firearm or weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order.

A 37-year-old female from Owen Sound has been charged with:

  • Accessory after fact to murder
  • Two counts of forcible confinement
  • Firearm: Unauthorized possession
  • Firearm: Knowledge of unauthorized possession
  • Firearm, weapon, ammunition: Careless storage
  • Firearm or weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order.

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

12