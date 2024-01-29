Pair charged in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., hotel robbery

RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan have charged a man and a woman with multiple offences in the Jan. 15 robbery at a hotel.

Mounties said they're still looking for another man in the robbery at the hotel at 101 Street and 87 Avenue in the city of 27,000 that borders Edmonton's northeastern limit, describing him as tall and wearing an orange sweater and a brown-and-black jacket.

Police said Monday in a media release they've charged a 41-year-old man from Edmonton and a 25-year-old woman from Redwater with two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon.

The man also faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the woman also faces two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a person by three crooks in a room at the hotel. The person assaulted by the trio which stole cash and electronics suffered minor injuries from an edged weapon, according to an RCMP media release.

Anyone with information about the man being sought by police is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).