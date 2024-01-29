Pair charged in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., hotel robbery
RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan have charged a man and a woman with multiple offences in the Jan. 15 robbery at a hotel.
Mounties said they're still looking for another man in the robbery at the hotel at 101 Street and 87 Avenue in the city of 27,000 that borders Edmonton's northeastern limit, describing him as tall and wearing an orange sweater and a brown-and-black jacket.
Police said Monday in a media release they've charged a 41-year-old man from Edmonton and a 25-year-old woman from Redwater with two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon.
The man also faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the woman also faces two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a person by three crooks in a room at the hotel. The person assaulted by the trio which stole cash and electronics suffered minor injuries from an edged weapon, according to an RCMP media release.
Anyone with information about the man being sought by police is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.