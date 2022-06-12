Pair charged with assault and mischief following domestic incident
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A pair is facing charges after a verbal spat turned violent when both parties damaged the other’s vehicle, Chatham-Kent police say.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Chatham residence Saturday evening.
Through investigation, police found that a verbal argument escalated into a physical one.
Police say a man kicked and damaged a woman’s vehicle and in turn, the woman took a baseball bat to the man’s car.
The man then pushed the woman to the ground where she gouged his eyes, police say.
The 33-year-old man and woman from Chatham were both arrested and charged with assault and mischief.
Police say bother were later released from custody with conditions and a future court date.
