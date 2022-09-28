Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff

Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.

RCMP and Calgary police arrested the pair at the Cascade Ponds in Banff National Park.

One is a 34-year-old resident of Maskwacis, an Ermineskin Cree Nation member south of Edmonton, while the other is a 29-year-old resident of Wetaskiwin.

Both face charges of attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and discharging a firearm with intent.

A search warrant also led police to seize three firearms from a Calgary home. The two men also face charges related to the seizure.

Both are due in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Thursday.

RCMP said the case saw help from multiple police departments from across the province.