Pair connected to Cochrane vehicle theft sought by RCMP

Cochrane RCMP has released photos of two men suspected of breaking into several vehicles then stealing a car early Thursday.

Police were called about 5:30 a.m. for reports of thefts from the Ridge View Green area and officers learned a white Jeep Cherokee arrived there about 2 a.m. and two men began checking vehicle doors.

"They stole a variety of items such as cash, sunglasses and a wallet. The suspects were able to steal a car from the street, and departed," police said in a release.

"A short time later, two male suspects entered a local business and attempted to use a credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles."

The first suspect is described as:

Being about 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Having a slim build, and;

Wearing a black Puma hat, grey jacket, black hoody with a silver zipper, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as:

Being about (6') tall;

Having brown hair;

Having a heavy build;

Having a half-sleeve tattoos on both arms, and;

Wearing a black face mask, bright blue shirt, dark coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with doorbell camera or dash cam footage from between 1:50 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 7 from the Ridge View Green area is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.