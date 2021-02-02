A man and a woman are facing charges following a short investigation into an alleged drug operation in Airdrie.
Members of the Airdrie RCMP crime reduction unit started a drug and proceeds of crime investigation on Jan. 23 at a residence in the Airdrie neighbourhood of Baywater, just north of Calgary.
A search warrant was served which resulted in the seizure of:
- Fentanyl;
- Cocaine;
- Alprazolam (Xanax);
- Methamphetamines;
- Benzodiazepines;
- $39,950 in cash, and;
- Brass knuckles and a collapsible baton.
Chad Waterfield, 39, is charged with:
- Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon;
- Four counts of failure to comply with release order condition, and;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
Jennifer Zenyk, 38, has been charged with:
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;
- Possession of a controlled substance;
Both are scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on March 4.