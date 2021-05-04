Pair facing several charges following investigation into April shooting

London police have charged two people in connection to an investigation that began after a 20-year-old showed up at hospital suffering from a gunshot.

Police began investigating after a man showed up at hospital on April 21 with serious injuries from an apparent shooting.

At the time police said they had no suspect description.

Following an investigation police were able to determine that the victim was shot inside an apartment building in the 700-block of Dundas Street.

Now two people have been arrested and more than $4,000 in illicit drugs were seized in the process.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and unauthorized used of a firearm.

The man along with a 29-year-old London woman are also facing drug related charges.

The firearm used in the shooting has been recovered.