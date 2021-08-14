Pair from Cambridge wins $25K a year for life in lottery

Liam Parrott and Adrian Collis of Cambridge are getting $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.

The two matched all five main numbers on their Daily Grand contest, according to a Friday OLG news release, and decided to take the lump sum of $500,000.

In addition, they also won two dollars on their Encore Selection, bringing their total winnings to $500,002.

“It was hard to believe because it’s such a shock. I couldn’t wait to tell my wife and Adrian,” said Parrott in the release. “When I told Adrian that I thought we won the second prize he kept saying are you serious?”

He adds that he plans to use his share of the winnings to complete home renovations as well as go on a 25th anniversary trip with his wife to Ireland.

The winning ticket was bought at the Food Basics on Water Street in Cambridge.

Parrott says he is a regular lottery player and has been playing with Collis in a group for the past two years.