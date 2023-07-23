Pair from southern Ont. arrested after fleeing police on Hwy. 11

Two people from southern Ont. are facing numerous charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Matheson, Ont.

Just before 9 p.m. on July 15, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Iroquois falls detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Playfair Township.

“The driver fled the scene and was stopped further south on Highway 11 a short time later,” police said in a news release Friday.

As a result of the police investigation two people from Windsor, Ont. were arrested.

The 43-year-old driver is facing 19 charges including; dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, three counts of failing to comply with probation orders, four weapons offences, four vehicle infractions, two possession of property obtained by crime charges and a drug possession charge.

A 30-year-old passenger is also facing several charges including; four weapons offences, three counts of failing to comply with probation orders, two possession of property obtained by crime charges and a drug possession charge.

Both accused remain in custody.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.