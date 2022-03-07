Pair from Waterloo Region takes home $1M lotto win
A pair of coworkers in Waterloo Region is taking home a $1 million lottery prize.
They won $1 million in the Lotto 64/9 draw, along with $5 from one of their other selections.
Tonya Nevill from Kitchener and Noel Lewis from Cambridge work in the automotive industry and say they’ve played the lottery together for three months.
"We went to the store to purchase more tickets and decided to check our tickets from previous draws. Tonya thought we won $1,000 but I knew it was $1 million. I was shocked," Lewis said while picking up their winnings. "We were jumping up and down!"
Nevill said she plans to pay some bills and put aside the rest of her winnings for her children’s education, Lewis will pay bills, invest and save money for his children, he said.
"This win really does help us," Nevill said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Eagle Mini Mart on Eagle Street in Cambridge.
