Pair of black cat brothers looking for homes
A pair of black male cats named Burt and Ernie are looking for homes in this week's episode of Take Me Home Tuesday.
The brothers are about 10 months old and have opposite personalities, Leah Earl of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News in an interview.
While they both have calm temperaments, Burt is confident and Ernie is shy, Earl said.
"They don't need to be adopted together," she said.
The pair have been at the shelter, located at the College Boreal campus on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury, for about a week.
Burt has come out of his shell since he has been at the SPCA, Earl said, and loves snuggles and toys.
Ernie takes a few minutes to warm up.
For more information about the two cats or any of the other animals available, contact Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre at 705-566-9582.
