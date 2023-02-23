Pair of businesses defrauded of $200K, accountant charged: North Vancouver RCMP

A woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two businesses of approximately $200,000 while working as an accountant.

North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday that Squamish resident Allyson Steffensen was charged on Feb. 16 following a “lengthy and complex investigation.”

The investigation began back on July 13, 2019 when a business owner called the RCMP to report a fraud that they suspected was being committed by their accountant.

The offences reportedly took place between May 2018 and June 2019.

Over two years later, on Dec. 21, 2021, a second business owner called North Vancouver RCMP after suspecting their accountant of defrauding the business of a “large sum of money.”

"This was a technically complex investigation," said Cst. Mansoor Sahak in the release. "The length of time required to gather that evidence and present it to BC Prosecution Service offer an example of how complex fraud files can be."

Steffensen has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of theft over $5,000.

"Reducing frauds is a priority for us. We have specialized units who use advanced investigative techniques to target these offences. We rely on the community to call us when they feel something is not right," said Cst. Sahak.