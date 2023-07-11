Pair of Calgary dancers excited to represent Canada at international competition

Sonya Oliynyk and Patrick Busoi are 14-year-olds who specialize in ballroom and Latin dancing.

The two have won the right to represent Canada at the World Dance Sport Federation in the Junior 2 Latin division this October in Portugal and then head to Romania for the ballroom portion of the event a week later.

Sonya's mom, Anna Orlyenko, says the two are excited about the upcoming event.

"The good thing about Sonya and Patrick is they're very humble kids," said Orlyenko.

"They never brag about themselves. Even when we got nationals, they didn't brag about themselves. They complained to me when I made a (social media) post and I'm like, 'Guys, but this is a big thing,' and they were, 'Yeah, but that's not as big as it can be. We can do more. We can develop higher.'"

Oliynyk says she and her partner have to excel at many disciplines to compete on the world stage.

"Ballroom is waltz, tango, foxtrot, Viennese and quick step," she said.

"Then in Latin, it's cha cha, samba, rumba, paso doble and jive."

The young dancers first partnered four years ago and have been together ever since.

"I was taller than her for a little bit," said Busoi.

"Then she started growing way taller than me for a while and then I caught up to her again, so now I'm taller than her."

Oliynyk says the dancers will spend a few days a week at the dance studio working on their moves but then ramp up their practise time as the world event draws near.

"Technique takes a long time to perfect. Even now, me and my dance partner, we're not perfect at it. That's why we keep working hard," she said.

"When we practise, it takes a lot of time to perfect those steps and technique and if you don't take a step on a heel, then it's the wrong technique, or if you bend your knee instead of straightening it, it's going to ruin the whole step."

The two are no strangers to hard work and say they can always make improvements to their dance routines.

"The more you work on those technique problems, then it's just going to get better and better and then you'll just realize that problem is not there anymore," said Oliynyk.

Busoi says he enjoys dancing and the music that goes with it and adds his legs are an asset at competitions because he moves them fast and does a lot of spins.

He says many people don't realize how demanding the sport is on the body and mind.

"You have to be really physically and mentally strong because there's a lot of movements that you have to do and it's hard to do them," said Busoi.

"You have to be strong to accomplish them."

Orlyenko is making the trip to Portugal for the world event and says it will put Sonya and Patrick to the test.

"It's going to be 64 couples from all over the world," she said.

"And the week after it, we're going to represent Canada in Romania (for the ballroom competition) and that's a very good coincidence because we have a Romanian partner. Patrick's family is from Romania."

Oliynyk says she and Patrick will keep practising to be the best they can be and represent Canada well.

"Just effort," she said.

"Just hard work, every single day, and you get the results you want."