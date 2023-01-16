Pair of charges withdrawn against woman in Alberta border blockade case
Two charges have been withdrawn against a woman involved in last year's blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
A prosecutor has withdrawn charges of possession of a weapon and mischief causing property damage against Joanne Person.
Person, who is from Coutts, still faces a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the protest and is to appear in provincial court next month.
Police have said a pickup truck drove through the blockade in February 2022 and was involved in a head-on collision.
Protesters occupied the border crossing for 18 days in opposition of COVID-19 measures.
Others in the protest were also arrested, including four men who face charges of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.
RCMP said officers found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.
