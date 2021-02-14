A 21-year-old man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after causing two separate collisions on Saturday, police said.

On Feb. 13, at around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Eighth St. E. for reports of an impaired driver, police said in a news release.

Officers spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Eighth Street when the suspect vehicle crashed in another vehicle in the 3100 block of Eighth St., according to the release.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash just as the suspect vehicle drove away. A 28 year-old driver was not injured in the crash according to police.

The suspect vehicle was later spotted colliding with another vehicle in the 1800 block of Eighth St. E. The 62 year-old driver in the second crash was trapped in his vehicle and needed help getting out, police said. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were damaged and needed to be towed away. As a result a 21 year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and dangerous driving.