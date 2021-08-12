Pair of MLAs plan on endorsing Heather Stefanson as next leader of the PCs
A member of Premier Brian Pallister's cabinet has received some potential endorsements from colleagues to lead the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba once Pallister steps down.
It's been two days since Pallister announced that he will be stepping down as Premier of Manitoba before the next election and now the question is who will be taking over the leadership role.
Candidates aren't able to officially declare their intentions yet, but that hasn't stopped some in the PC party from endorsing who they want to see take over.
That is what happened on Thursday as Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson received endorsements from two of her colleagues.
"I'm strongly encouraging Heather Stefanson to run. She has many people that are encouraging her to run and I think she would make a great premier," said Reg Helwer, the minister for central services.
That endorsement was echoed by Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes.
"If she does choose to run for leadership, I will be endorsing Heather Stefanson," said Reyes.
Stefanson has been an MLA since 2000 when she was elected in a by-election.
