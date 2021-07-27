Pair of motorcyclists accused of fleeing police at 200 km/h

Two motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after police say they were caught travelling over 200 km/h.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police clocked two motorcycles on St. Albert Trail and 128 Avenue speeding excessively. Patrol members said the lead motorcyclist was caught travelling at 134 km/h using laser radar.

Edmonton Police Service said officers pulled out to stop them but the riders continued to drive at dangerous speeds.

Police said the riders raced through a red light at 130 Avenue at 150 km/h.

Air 1 members followed the motorcyclists on Yellowhead Trail before they took an off-ramp on 170 Street. Police attempted to stop the riders and they say that’s when they started a “criminal flight,” as the motorcyclists ran another red light and were clocked travelling 200 km/h.

Police followed the riders to a garage in the city’s northwest where Gayath Al Brmawi, 24, and MHD Yasin Souidan, 20, were arrested.

Police executed a search warrant and seized two motorcycles, riding gear and brass knuckles.

Brmawi and Souidan were charged with criminal flight and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Police said Souidan is facing an additional charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.