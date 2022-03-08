Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000

Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.

Joanne Gervais, of Sudbury, and Lise Gosselin, of Espanola, won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Jan. 26 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The two work in the medical field together.

"I checked our ticket while at work and I saw 'Big Winner' appear. I didn’t know what we won at that moment," Gervais told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) at its Toronto prize centre. "When I realized what we won, I was so excited."

Gosselin thought it was a prank when Gervais told her about the win.

"I thought she was playing a joke on me," Gosselin said.

Gervais said she plans to travel and put some toward her retirement savings while Gosselin is going to buy a motorcycle and save the rest.

Encore is an extra draw that can be played along with other OLG games.

The winning ticket was bought at Douglas Variety & Video on Douglas Street in Sudbury.