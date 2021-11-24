Pair of Riders defenders named CFL West Division All Stars

Two players from the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been named to the Canadian Football League West Division All-Star team.

Defensive tackle Micah Johnson is one of the league’s fiercest defenders. During the 2021 CFL regular season, the 33-year-old from Columbus, GA racked up a whopping 19 defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks in just 12 games. He led the league with eight tackles for a loss. This is Johnson’s fourth selection as a West Division All Star (2016, 2017, 2018).

Joining Johnson is fellow defensive star cornerback Nick Marshall. The former Auburn quarterback (NCAA) earned his first CFL West Division All Star nod in just his third season in the league. Marshall appeared in all 14 regular season games recording 30 defensive tackles, and was tied on the Roughriders with teammate Ed Gainey for the most interceptions with three. One of those three interceptions came in a game against the B.C. Lions when he dove in the path of a Michael Reilly pass attempt at the Riders’ 20-yard line and returned it all the way downfield for a touchdown. The 29-year old led the Roughriders with seven pass knockdowns.

The CFL All-Star teams are selected by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches. The 2021 CFL All Star Team will be announced in late December.