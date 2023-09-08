Pair of suspects spotted stealing cash on surveillance video: WPS

Windsor police say two people were caught on surveillance opening a register and stealing $1,200 from a retail store.

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the man and woman wanted for theft from a shop in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

While the suspects waited for their phone to be repaired, police say they colluded to open a drawer behind the counter and take the cash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Service WPS at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. Or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

Case #: 23-304849

Video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte St. E. pic.twitter.com/hIHtYYEzym