Pair of youths arrested after fires set at school and skate park in Innisfail

Innisfail RCMP say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a number of incidents early Monday morning.

Officials say an off-duty police officer was in the area when they saw fires burning at the Innisfail school campus and the adjacent skate park in the early morning hours of June 20.

Crews attended the scene and extinguished both fires while police determined that one of the schools had been broken into.

"A large jug of hand sanitizer was stolen and used to start fires in a garbage can outside of the school and a port-a-potty at the skate park," RCMP said in a release.

A subsequent investigation has led police to arrest two youths, aged 15 and 16.

They have been charged with break-and-enter and two counts of arson.

The minors, who will not be named, are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 28.