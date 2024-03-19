Car involved in hit-and-run crash drifted across lanes of traffic with driver passed out behind wheel, police say
Journalist
Kim Phillips
Police issued arrest warrants for a man and a woman accused of running off after causing a collision in Barrie's east end.
Police say the pair was in a black passenger car that "drifted across a number of lanes of traffic" on Cundles Road East shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and crashed into an SUV heading west.
The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.
Police and the K9 unit searched the area for the driver, a 47-year-old man, and passenger, a 31-year-old woman, to no avail.
A search of the car allegedly turned up suspected heroin, cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia.
Police say the driver of the car was described by witnesses as passed out behind the wheel.
