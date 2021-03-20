A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Ottawa police explore five ways to improve pre-charge diversion program The Ottawa Police Service is looking at ways to improve the pre-charge diversion program that's an alternative to a criminal court process. 200 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 82 new presumptive variant cases Saskatchewan reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 82 new presumptive cases of variants of concern (VoC). Brockville residents embrace first day of spring, restaurants to set up patios With perfect temperatures to kick off the first day of spring, people were excited to get outside and restaurants were scrambling to set up their patios in Brockville.