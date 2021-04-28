Pakistan sees record COVID-19 deaths as strict lockdowns planned Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reported 201 deaths from coronavirus, the country's highest single-day toll of the pandemic. Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine: Pre-registration open to all essential employees who can’t work from home All essential workers in Waterloo Region who cannot work from home are now able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. AHS no longer recommends second COVID-19 test for 'close contacts' in isolation Albertans who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are no longer being told to get a second test.