Palace Theatre joins global fundraising event with shows this weekend

London’s Palace Theatre comes alive this weekend as the Palace Theatre Arts Commons stages a production of All Together Now.

The show by Music Theatre International features selections from several famous musicals in licensor MIT’s catalogue

The Palace Theatre Arts Commons “will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” according to a news release.

MTI created the revue for theatres around the world to use as local fundraising events performed over the same weekend.

Musical Director Marque Smith says they’re excited to perform in front of a live audience again.

“Well they can expect to see people up on stage singing, acting, dancing. And the energy will be quite high. The music will be very uplifting. And we hope that they will leave with songs in their hearts,” said Smith.

All Together Now at Palace Theatre runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s online box office.