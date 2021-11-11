Palace Theatre joins global fundraising event with shows this weekend
London’s Palace Theatre comes alive this weekend as the Palace Theatre Arts Commons stages a production of All Together Now.
The show by Music Theatre International features selections from several famous musicals in licensor MIT’s catalogue
The Palace Theatre Arts Commons “will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” according to a news release.
MTI created the revue for theatres around the world to use as local fundraising events performed over the same weekend.
Musical Director Marque Smith says they’re excited to perform in front of a live audience again.
“Well they can expect to see people up on stage singing, acting, dancing. And the energy will be quite high. The music will be very uplifting. And we hope that they will leave with songs in their hearts,” said Smith.
All Together Now at Palace Theatre runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s online box office.
-
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
-
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
-
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
-
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
-
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
-
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.
-
Brockville, Ont. woman says hypnosis helped her panic attacks and anxietyBrockville, Ont. resident Paula Fairfield says she's been able to regain control of her life and finally go back to work, suffering from agoraphobia for almost 30 years.