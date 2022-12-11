Palasad Social Bowl hosts Toys For Tots fundraiser this weekend

It's the season for giving and giving back. That's what employees at the Palasad Social Bowl are doing this weekend at their 10th annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.

Scott Bentley, also known as Steve Stunning, the lead singer for ’63 Munroe’ said he was inspired to get involved in the fundraiser a decade ago when he read that many children were in need of gifts during the holidays.

“So, we got some guys together, we got some bands and we did a benefit and we’ve been trying to do it every year since,” he said.

The fundraiser had to be put on hold throughout the pandemic due to restrictions in restaurants and venues.

The venue will be collecting donations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. including unwrapped toys or cash donations which will directly go to the Toys For Tots campaign.

Marty Novak, director of operations for Palasad is hoping for a large turnout.

“It's nice that it’s an afternoon matinée. There are six bands playing plus Chris Campbell who does some side show stuff like fire breathing,” said Novak.

Their goal for the day is to help fill a table with toys and to collect cash donations from locals through their fundraiser and raffle tickets.

“We want to fill this table as high as we can to make sure that every kid can have a nice Christmas and wake up with a smile on their face,” Novak said. “That’s the most important thing.”

All of the donations will go to the Toys For Tots London branch, said Bentley.

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser and can donate you can drop off a donation at a Canadian Tire location in London.