Paleontology, Equine Studies, Forensic Science among class options for Sask. Distance Learning Corp.

The newly created Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask. DLC) announced its course options and plans for staffing for the 2023-2024 school year on March. 1.

Curriculum for Grades K-9 will consist of courses such as; English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Science, Social Studies, Health, Art, Phys. Ed, Practical and Applied Arts (PAA) Pathways (Gr 7-9), the crown outlined on its website.

For Grades 10-12, 120 courses will be offered with electives such as paleontology, forensic science, animation, equine studies, and IT fundamentals being available.

All curriculum from Grades K-12 will meet the Ministry of Education's provincial standards, Sask. DLC's website noted.

Separate school divisions, such as Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and independent schools may offer online courses after applying to the province. Schools with successful applications will be notified in April, the provincial government explained in its release.

Positions within the Sask. DLC will begin to be staffed in March, this includes the Crown’s head office in Kenaston and nine regional campuses throughout Saskatchewan in Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

The crown corporation was created after the province acquired Sun West School Division’s Distance Learning Centre in late 2022.

“The DLC is a well-established operation with skilled staff, robust technology, and a wealth of courses to provide a ready-made foundation of the centralized model,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release at the time.

“This acquisition ensures that all students will have access to high-quality online education regardless of where they are living in the province.”

More information about the province’s online learning service can be found here.