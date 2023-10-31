Palestinian American family mourns 42 relatives killed in a single day in Gaza
Thousands of miles away from the brutality of war in Gaza, Tariq Hamouda and his wife Manal are in disbelief over the loss of three generations of their family.
-
Northern Ontario school boards close schools Wednesday after threat receivedConseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres has closed its schools in northern Ontario Wednesday after receiving a threat overnight.
-
'Freedom Convoy' trial resumes with more testimony from police liaison officersThe testimony of police liaison officers is set to continue in the trial of two high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers today. Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as the 'secondary' police contact to Chris Barber, will resume his testimony,
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in MississaugaA pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Crash on Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury on Halloween involving pedestrianA pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury on Halloween night, police say.
-
Person throws rock, damages business in downtown PembrokeOPP is investigating an incident that caused damage to a business in downtown Pembroke.
-
Overnight parking restrictions return in LondonResidents and visitors will be required to register their vehicle to park overnight on most city streets as part of the Overnight Parking Pass program, and vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.
-
Orillia's purple scarves campaign draws attention to high femicide rates across OntarioThe 'Purple is for Everyone' campaign run by Orillia’s Green Haven Shelter for Women promotes an end gender-based violence.
-
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine saysAn overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
-
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militantsPalestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.