Palestinian supporters protest retailer actions in Israel-Hamas war
Dozens of Palestinian supporters gathered on the pedestrian bridge over 170 Street near West Edmonton Mall on Tuesday to implore shoppers to rethink their spending habits.
"When you put your dollars towards corporations that are funding the ongoing genocide in Palestine, you are complicit in genocide in a way there," local organizer Ali Ansari told media on Tuesday as supporters protested certain stores' purported actions in the Israel-Hamas war.
Retail expert Bruce Winder told CTV News Edmonton that boycotts of stores have a short-term impact.
"Does it have an impact right now with the holidays? It could for select stores, but usually these things sort of pass with time," he said, adding there are several reasons why companies don't offer stances on political issues.
"It's a no-win situation for companies," Winder said. "That's why you're seeing most companies not enter the political discussion at all. Too many companies have been burnt by that in the past."
While thousands of shoppers descended upon the mall on Tuesday for Boxing Day sales, Ansari said he hopes people look at the big picture of the war.
