Pallet snowmen sales result in $7,500 to Winnipeg charities

A Westwood couple making Christmas decorations for charity has seen its success snowball.

Val Ruth and Blaine Wall began working on festive wooden snowmen in July with money raised from their sales going to charity.

“It’s been fun and we are looking forward to next year,” said Wall. “We are very pleased with the outcome of the experience.”

Now the project is coming to a close, but not before the recycled pallets used in their construction gave rise to almost 300 snowmen and $7500 donated to local charities.

The project was not without its difficulties with pallet supply running short.

Wall said they would have run out of wood without the generous support of some businesses stepping up and donating shipping crates and other supplies.

While the majority of the snowmen have stayed within the city borders, others have gone as far away as Alberta.

The decision on which charities to support has been made and the list is extensive.

It includes the North End Women's Centre Shelter, Christmas Cheer Board, Ronald McDonald House Manitoba Chapter, One Just City, Siloam Mission, Good Bear Cancer for Kids, Willow Place and IKWE.

The initiative began last year after Ruth decided she wanted a snowman, but the idea grew into a much bigger initiative.

It may grow again next year.

“I think we will broaden our stuff. I have been asked several times for candy canes, pallet Christmas trees and stars,” said Wall.

However, Wall said work may begin a little earlier.

“I will try to prepare in summer more, painting is so much easier outside.”

-With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen