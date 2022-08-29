Palliative and end-of-life care supported in Alberta with provincial funding plan

The provincial government is laying groundwork and offering funds for a series of projects aimed at improving palliative and end-of-life care in Alberta.

Building on discussions conducted late last year, Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping says the field is very important for all Albertans.

"Treating people with dignity and respect is a foundation of our health system," he told a media conference held at the University of Calgary on Monday.

"It applies particularly at the end of life, when patients are most vulnerable and when family and friends are facing the loss of someone that they love."

One of the UCP government's campaign promises was to improve access to palliative care, Copping says, and it remains a priority.

"Today, I am pleased to announce grant funding of $11.3 million for 25 projects that will improve palliative and end-of-life care in Alberta," he said.

The project is made up of:

Approximately $1.9 million for four projects that will provide earlier access to palliative and end-of-life care;

Approximately $4.2 million for eight projects to expand community supports and services;

Approximately $4.1 million for 10 projects to improve health care provider and caregiver education and training; and

Approximately $1.1 million for three research and innovation projects.

Dr. Jayna Holroyd-Leduc, geriatrician and professor at the University of Calgary, says the government made the right decision in investing in end-of-life care.

Her team is working on the diagnosis of frailty and implementation of appropriate care.

"Frailty, defined as 'increased chance of adverse health outcomes compared to peers,' is increasing as Canada's population ages. When diagnosed early, frailty is amenable to interventions to delay progression and, more importantly, reduce symptom burden."

The province's funding will support applied research in early recognition of frailty, Holroyd-Leduc says.

"We look forward to sharing the results of this important work as do my colleagues in the other funded projects in the months to come."

"From education to spirituality and from research to grief support, all of these projects are critical to improving end-of-life care," Copping said.

"We are very thankful for health care providers, researchers, educators, community organizations and volunteers that make compassionate care a real 'whole of society' effort."

He says the province's strategy is to inform Albertans about all of their options when they are in the late stages of their lives.

"People are supported to be able to die with dignity. All of us will pass away and we all have family members who will pass away so it's critically important to know we have the services and individuals and can support them in the choices they make."

The UCP government's campaign promise included $20 million for improvements to palliative and end-of-life care, Copping says.

Details on Alberta's palliative care health benefits can be found online.