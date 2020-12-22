Like many charities these days, In Honour of the Ones We Love altered their delivery of a warm tradition.

The local non-profit donated about 25 fleece blankets to Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare for the comfort of palliative patients.

“To ensure that each patient on HDGH’s Palliative Care unit could receive this gift of comfort from our organization is a tradition that would not waver,” said founder Anita Imperioli. “In times like now, when we can’t physically be there in person, we hope that these patients hold tight to our blankets feeling comfort but more importantly the love from our hearts to theirs."

Volunteers with In Honour were unable to hand-deliver their signature green blankets this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead the HDGH team handed out the blankets to the patients.

For more than 20 years the charity has supported patients and families at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare