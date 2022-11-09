Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle

A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.

Wellington County OPP say an officer was conducting patrols in Palmerston when they saw a side-by-side on Main Street East with three dogs in the back.

While the vehicle was moving, one of the dogs fell off and landed on the roadway, police say.

The dog was unharmed.

The 28-year-old driver is now charged with insecure load contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.