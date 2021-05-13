Palmerston, Ont. man charged with a dozen child exploitation related offences
Wellington OPP have charged a 24-year-old Palmerston, Ont. man with numerous charges linked to a child exploitation investigation.
Officers raided a Palmerston home Wednesday after being tipped off by authorities in the United States.
Some digital devices were seized.
The accused is charged with the following:
- Luring a Child x3
- Distribution of Child Pornography x2
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Making Child Pornography
- Criminal Harassment
- Extortion
- Sending Sexually Explicit Material to a Child
- Indecent Exposure to a child under 16 years of age x2
The accused is being held for a bail hearing in Guelph.