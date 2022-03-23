Palmerston, Ont. resident charged after alleged sexual assault in Listowel

A 32-year-old Palmerston, Ont. resident has been charged following an alleged sexual assault in Listowel earlier this month.

Provincial police were contacted by the alleged victim who said they were sexually assaulted by someone they met on the internet on March 4.

Police obtained a warrant and the accused was arrested in Gravenhurst on Monday.

The accused is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.